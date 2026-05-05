USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics

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ATSUGI, Japan (April 28, 2026) — Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, right, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, reviews medical supplies with staff inside Branch Health Clinic Atsugi during a leadership visit supporting preparation for an upcoming The Joint Commission (TJC) inspection across the Yokosuka enterprise. The review focused on proper storage, inventory management and compliance with safety protocols. The Joint Commission (TJC) is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that ensures healthcare organizations meet rigorous standards for patient safety and quality of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)