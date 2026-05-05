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    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics [Image 11 of 15]

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    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics

    JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    CAMP FUJI, Japan (April 28, 2026) — Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka conducts an exterior walkthrough and discusses facility operations with Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Camp Fuji personnel during a U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka leadership visit supporting TJC inspection preparation across the Yokosuka enterprise. Leadership engagement supports consistent standards across distributed locations. The Joint Commission (TJC) is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that ensures healthcare organizations meet rigorous standards for patient safety and quality of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 00:37
    Photo ID: 9670946
    VIRIN: 260428-N-WC492-1017
    Resolution: 1920x1116
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics [Image 15 of 15], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics
    USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics

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    USNH Yokosuka
    The Joint Commission
    TJC
    USNMRTC Yokosuka
    Branch Health Clinic Atsugi
    Branch Health Clinic Fuji

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