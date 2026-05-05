USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP FUJI, Japan (April 28, 2026) — Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka conducts an exterior walkthrough and discusses facility operations with Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Camp Fuji personnel during a U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka leadership visit supporting TJC inspection preparation across the Yokosuka enterprise. Leadership engagement supports consistent standards across distributed locations. The Joint Commission (TJC) is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that ensures healthcare organizations meet rigorous standards for patient safety and quality of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)