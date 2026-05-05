USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics

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CAMP FUJI, Japan (April 28, 2026) — Mount Fuji is visible above surrounding facilities near Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Camp Fuji during a U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka leadership visit supporting TJC inspection preparation across the Yokosuka enterprise. The visit supports enterprise-wide readiness and standardization efforts. The Joint Commission (TJC) is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that ensures healthcare organizations meet rigorous standards for patient safety and quality of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)