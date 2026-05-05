ATSUGI, Japan (April 28, 2026) — Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, right, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka discusses clinical procedures inside Branch Health Clinic Atsugi during a leadership visit supporting preparation for an upcoming The Joint Commission (TJC) inspection across the Yokosuka enterprise. The visit reinforced compliance with clinical standards and operational readiness in a forward-deployed environment. The Joint Commission (TJC) is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that ensures healthcare organizations meet rigorous standards for patient safety and quality of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 00:37
|Photo ID:
|9670947
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-WC492-1019
|Resolution:
|1869x1072
|Size:
|617.02 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics [Image 15 of 15], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.