USNH Yokosuka leadership conducts readiness visits at Camp Fuji and Atsugi health clinics

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CAMP FUJI, Japan (April 28, 2026) — Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, center, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, reviews medical waste storage procedures with staff at Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Camp Fuji during a leadership visit supporting TJC inspection readiness across the Yokosuka enterprise. The review emphasized safety protocols and compliance measures. The Joint Commission (TJC) is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that ensures healthcare organizations meet rigorous standards for patient safety and quality of care. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)