Balikatan 2026: Philippines JOTC Rope Test

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A U.S. Soldier with 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, jungle operations training course candidate, continues to work through each required task with focus and steady progression during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)