Balikatan 2026: Philippines JOTC Rope Test

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A U.S. Soldier with Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, right, jungle operations training course instructor, closely observes a candidate during a rope test, monitoring each step of the process to assess technique, attention to detail, and adherence to course standards during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)