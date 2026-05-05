Balikatan 2026: Philippines JOTC Rope Test

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A U.S. Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, jungle operations training course candidate secures a rope to a tree during a rope test, demonstrating proper knot-tying technique, rope placement, and attention to detail while being evaluated on accuracy, efficiency, and adherence to course standards during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)