Balikatan 2026: Philippines JOTC Rope Test

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A U.S. Soldier with Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, left, jungle operations training course instructor, evaluates a jungle tab candidate as he begins securing a rope around a tree during the rope test, assessing proper technique, knot-tying proficiency, and adherence to course standards during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Melendez)