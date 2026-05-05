Balikatan 2026: Philippines JOTC Rope Test

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Jungle operations training course candidates work to complete a rope test within the allotted time, executing required tasks under pressure while being evaluated on efficiency, accuracy, and adherence to established standards during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)