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    NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow [Image 4 of 5]

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    NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) listen to a message from the Commander of Naval Supply Systems, Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, during the annual Supply Corps Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow, May 4, 2026. The roadshow lecture held key information on career advancements for Supply Corps personnel. NPS is an academic institution core to advancing fleet and force operations, dedicated to the development of future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Abreen Padeken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9670373
    VIRIN: 260504-N-WU450-1015
    Resolution: 7120x4747
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    student
    Supply Corps
    Navy Personnel Command (NPC)
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS

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