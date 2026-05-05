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    NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow [Image 1 of 5]

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    NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Supply Corps officers pose for a group photo before the annual Supply Corps Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), May 4, 2026. Navy Personnel Command leaders partnered with the local Supply Corps Foundation to host a lecture in maintaining detailer engagement with students, offering clarity on promotion boards, career timing, and upcoming billet opportunities. NPS is an academic institution core to advancing fleet and force operations, dedicated to the development of future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Abreen Padeken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9670362
    VIRIN: 260504-N-WU450-1004
    Resolution: 7047x4698
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    student
    Supply Corps
    Navy Personnel Command (NPC)
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS

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