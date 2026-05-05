NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow

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U.S. Navy Supply Corps officers pose for a group photo before the annual Supply Corps Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), May 4, 2026. Navy Personnel Command leaders partnered with the local Supply Corps Foundation to host a lecture in maintaining detailer engagement with students, offering clarity on promotion boards, career timing, and upcoming billet opportunities. NPS is an academic institution core to advancing fleet and force operations, dedicated to the development of future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Abreen Padeken)