NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) listen to a message from the Commander of Naval Supply Systems, Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, during the annual Supply Corps Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow, May 4, 2026. The roadshow lecture held key information on career advancements for Supply Corps personnel. NPS is an academic institution core to advancing fleet and force operations, dedicated to the development of future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Abreen Padeken)