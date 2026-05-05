NPS Supply Corps OP Roadshow

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U.S. Navy Capt. Krysten Ellis, Navy Personnel Command, opens the annual Supply Corps Office of Personnel (OP) Roadshow at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), May 4, 2026. Ellis led the lecture in maintaining detailer engagement with students, offering clarity on promotion boards, career timing, and upcoming billet opportunities. NPS is an academic institution core to advancing fleet and force operations, dedicated to the development of future leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Abreen Padeken)