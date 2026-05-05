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U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the February Striker of the Month award to Senior Airman Devin Thomas, 2nd Communications Squadron cyber technician, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 22, 2026. Thomas was recognized as the February Striker of the Month for his reliability, consistently exceeding expectations, and successfully coordinating power meter installations at critical communication facilities across the base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)