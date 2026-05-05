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U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the January Striker of the Month award to Senior Airman Ryan Kopper, 608th Air Communications Squadron network operations technician, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 22, 2026. Kopper was recognized as the January Striker of the Month for delivering extensive operational support and his dedication to mentoring peers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)