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    Striker of the Month [Image 3 of 4]

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    Striker of the Month

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the January Striker of the Month award to Senior Airman Ryan Kopper, 608th Air Communications Squadron network operations technician, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 22, 2026. Kopper was recognized as the January Striker of the Month for delivering extensive operational support and his dedication to mentoring peers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9670278
    VIRIN: 260422-F-BK843-1226
    Resolution: 4835x3223
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Striker of the Month [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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