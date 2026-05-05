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    Striker of the Month [Image 2 of 4]

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    Striker of the Month

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the December Striker of the Month award to Airman 1st Class Kabin Rai, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron B-52H avionics journeyman, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 22, 2026. Rai earned recognition as the December Striker of the Month for demonstrating an exceptional attitude and his dedication to volunteering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9670274
    VIRIN: 260422-F-BK843-1224
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Striker of the Month [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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