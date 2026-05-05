U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the December Striker of the Month award to Airman 1st Class Kabin Rai, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron B-52H avionics journeyman, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 22, 2026. Rai earned recognition as the December Striker of the Month for demonstrating an exceptional attitude and his dedication to volunteering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9670274
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-BK843-1224
|Resolution:
|5268x3512
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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