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    Striker of the Month [Image 1 of 4]

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    Striker of the Month

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the March Striker of the Month award to Senior Airman Gilberto Campos, 2nd Communications Squadron cyber transportation technician, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 22, 2026. Campos was recognized as the March Striker of the Month for receiving an Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International Meritorious Service award, in addition to his exceptional work ethic and volunteering efforts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9670271
    VIRIN: 260422-F-BK843-1215
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Striker of the Month [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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