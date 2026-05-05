U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the March Striker of the Month award to Senior Airman Gilberto Campos, 2nd Communications Squadron cyber transportation technician, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 22, 2026. Campos was recognized as the March Striker of the Month for receiving an Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International Meritorious Service award, in addition to his exceptional work ethic and volunteering efforts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9670271
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-BK843-1215
|Resolution:
|5459x3639
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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