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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6]

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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    A firefighter with the 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services team rolls up a fire hose at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. The team conducted their annual hose training to maintain readiness and safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:39
    Photo ID: 9668807
    VIRIN: 260408-F-HX153-1055
    Resolution: 5682x3788
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

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