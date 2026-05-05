Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:39 Photo ID: 9668807 VIRIN: 260408-F-HX153-1055 Resolution: 5682x3788 Size: 3.13 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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This work, ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.