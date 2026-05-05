Firefighters with the 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services team pull a faulty fire hose at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. They identified a faulty hose during their annual hose testing, which they will replace with an in-service hose before putting it back onto a fire truck. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9668804
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-HX153-1034
|Resolution:
|5036x3357
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
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