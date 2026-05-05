‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters with the 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services team pull a faulty fire hose at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. They identified a faulty hose during their annual hose testing, which they will replace with an in-service hose before putting it back onto a fire truck. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)