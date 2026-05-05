Daryl Young, 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, pulls a fire hose at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. The team conducted their annual hose testing, which helps them identify faulty hoses ahead of time, ensuring they can eliminate potential risks before responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9668791
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-HX153-1008
|Resolution:
|6070x4047
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
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