‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

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Daryl Young, 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, pulls a fire hose at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. The team conducted their annual hose testing, which helps them identify faulty hoses ahead of time, ensuring they can eliminate potential risks before responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)