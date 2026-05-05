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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 1 of 6]

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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Daryl Young, 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, pulls a fire hose at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. The team conducted their annual hose testing, which helps them identify faulty hoses ahead of time, ensuring they can eliminate potential risks before responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:39
    Photo ID: 9668791
    VIRIN: 260408-F-HX153-1008
    Resolution: 6070x4047
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

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    ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

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