Adam Hopper, 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, turns on a fire hydrant at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. The fire hydrant was connected to a fire hose tester, which they used to conduct their annual hose testing to identify any faulty hoses. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9668799
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-HX153-1028
|Resolution:
|4568x3045
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
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