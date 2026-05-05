‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing

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Adam Hopper, 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, turns on a fire hydrant at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. The fire hydrant was connected to a fire hose tester, which they used to conduct their annual hose testing to identify any faulty hoses. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)