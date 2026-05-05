Quinton Doss, 78th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, tightens a fire hose coupling at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. The team conducted their annual hose testing by testing one truck’s worth of hoses at a time and pressurized them to either 200 or 300 psi, depending on the diameter of the hose. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9668794
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-HX153-1024
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing [Image 6 of 6], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘The hose is our lifeline in a fire’: Robins Fire and Emergency Services team conducts annual hose testing
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