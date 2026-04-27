U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, hold elements of enlisted Airmen stripes during a chief recognition ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. Each Airman placed a piece of rank on a ceremonial display to create the rank of chief master sergeant, honoring those selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9666972
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-VC982-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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