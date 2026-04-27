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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, hold elements of enlisted Airmen stripes during a chief recognition ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. Each Airman placed a piece of rank on a ceremonial display to create the rank of chief master sergeant, honoring those selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Emilee Seiler)