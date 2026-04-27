Chief recognition ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo after celebrating their promotion to chief master sergeant at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. Chief master sergeants serve as leaders and trusted advisors, responsible for the welfare and readiness of enlisted service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)