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U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Dibble, left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, center right, 92nd ARW command chief and retired Sergeant Major Daniel Dailey, right, the 15th SMA, present a plaque to Chief Master Sgt. David Martinez, center left, 92nd Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a chief recognition ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. The ceremony recognized those who have achieved the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)