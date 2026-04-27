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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Donald Grant, 141st Maintenance Group quality assurance superintendent, walks under the cordon of honor during a chief recognition ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. The walk represents the transition from senior master sergeant to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)