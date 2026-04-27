Retired Sergeant Major Daniel Dailey, the 15th SMA, speaks to family, friends and supervisors in attendance during a chief recognition ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. The ceremony honored those selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9666930
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-VC982-1058
|Resolution:
|4878x3246
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief recognition ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.