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    Chief recognition ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

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    Chief recognition ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Retired Sergeant Major Daniel Dailey, the 15th SMA, speaks to family, friends and supervisors in attendance during a chief recognition ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. The ceremony honored those selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9666930
    VIRIN: 260501-F-VC982-1058
    Resolution: 4878x3246
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief recognition ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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