Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Sergeant Major Daniel Dailey, the 15th SMA, speaks to family, friends and supervisors in attendance during a chief recognition ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1st, 2026. The ceremony honored those selected for promotion to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)