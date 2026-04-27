National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees observe Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base

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National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees watch an F-22 Demonstration Team aerial performance during an Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The event highlighted Air Force air superiority capabilities and gave attendees an opportunity to observe combat aviation demonstrations firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)