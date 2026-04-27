National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees observe Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base

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National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees record an F-22 Demonstration Team aerial performance during an Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The demonstration highlighted Air Force air superiority capabilities and gave civic, military and industry leaders a firsthand look at combat aviation supporting joint force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)