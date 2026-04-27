National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees observe Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base

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National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees observe an F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the F-22 Demonstration Team during an Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The event showcased Air Force combat capabilities and connected civic, military and industry leaders with Airmen supporting air superiority and joint force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)