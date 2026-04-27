National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees record the F-22 Demonstration Team aerial performance during an Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The event showcased Air Force combat aviation capabilities and provided civic, military and industry leaders an opportunity to observe operational airpower demonstrations firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9666129
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-VZ654-1580
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|15.01 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees observe Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base [Image 26 of 26], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.