National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees observe Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base

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National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees watch an F-22 Demonstration Team aerial performance during an Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The demonstration showcased Air Force combat aviation capabilities and provided attendees a firsthand look at air superiority operations supporting the joint force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)