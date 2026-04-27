National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees watch an F-22 Demonstration Team aerial performance during an Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The demonstration showcased Air Force combat aviation capabilities and provided attendees a firsthand look at air superiority operations supporting the joint force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9666134
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-VZ654-1728
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|14.19 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles attendees observe Airpower demonstration at Maxwell Air Force Base [Image 26 of 26], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.