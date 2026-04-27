A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron inspects a drop zone aboard an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft over Lake Mead, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The mission tested aircrews and rescue teams to advance combat search and rescue readiness in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9666128
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-ST683-1460
|Resolution:
|6643x4429
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|LAKE MEAD, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.