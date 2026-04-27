Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron inspects a drop zone aboard an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft over Lake Mead, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The mission tested aircrews and rescue teams to advance combat search and rescue readiness in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)