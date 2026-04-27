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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 5 of 21]

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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

    LAKE MEAD, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron inspects a drop zone aboard an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft over Lake Mead, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The mission tested aircrews and rescue teams to advance combat search and rescue readiness in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9666128
    VIRIN: 260424-F-ST683-1460
    Resolution: 6643x4429
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: LAKE MEAD, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

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    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    guardian angel
    34WPS
    medevac
    csar

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