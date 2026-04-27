Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

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A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft taxis after a 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The 34th Weapons Squadron mission integrated overwater combat search and rescue operations, enabling students to plan, execute and refine joint recovery operations in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)