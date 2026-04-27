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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 21 of 21]

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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft taxis after a 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The 34th Weapons Squadron mission integrated overwater combat search and rescue operations, enabling students to plan, execute and refine joint recovery operations in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9666124
    VIRIN: 260424-F-ST683-2245
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    guardian angel
    34WPS
    medevac
    csar

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