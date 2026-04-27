A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft taxis after a 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The 34th Weapons Squadron mission integrated overwater combat search and rescue operations, enabling students to plan, execute and refine joint recovery operations in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9666124
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-ST683-2245
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.