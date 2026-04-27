Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcus Walker, an instructor pilot assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, flies in formation with an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during a 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, mission near Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The mission tested aircrew and rescue teams to advance combat search and rescue readiness in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)