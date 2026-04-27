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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 20 of 21]

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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft prepares to refuel an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, mission near Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The HC-130J Combat King II aircrew provided airborne mission commander capabilities, supporting the HH-60W Jolly Green II aircrew during an overwater personnel recovery operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9666122
    VIRIN: 260424-F-ST683-2036
    Resolution: 5148x3425
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission
    Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    guardian angel
    34WPS
    medevac
    csar

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