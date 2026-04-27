A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft prepares to refuel an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, mission near Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The HC-130J Combat King II aircrew provided airborne mission commander capabilities, supporting the HH-60W Jolly Green II aircrew during an overwater personnel recovery operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9666122
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-ST683-2036
|Resolution:
|5148x3425
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.