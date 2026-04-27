Tested to Rescue: weapons and rescue squadrons execute overwater mission

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A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft prepares to refuel an HH-60W Jolly Green II aircraft during a 34th Weapons Squadron, U.S. Air Force Weapons School, mission near Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 24, 2026. The HC-130J Combat King II aircrew provided airborne mission commander capabilities, supporting the HH-60W Jolly Green II aircrew during an overwater personnel recovery operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)