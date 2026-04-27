Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron fly a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing during Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland, April 23, 2026. Exercises like Hussar Saber help ensure U.S. forces remain ready, highly capable and strategically positioned to deter and respond to any threat to American interests in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)