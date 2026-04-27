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    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

    POLAND

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Edwin Fattman, left, and 1st Lt. David Kocher, 180th Airlift Squadron pilots, look over at a C-130H Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, during Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland, April 23, 2026. Hussar Saber ensured U.S. forces stand ready alongside partners and Allies to deter threats, protect the homeland, and secure global American interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 05:27
    Photo ID: 9664718
    VIRIN: 260423-F-CJ696-1507
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1
    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1
    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1
    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1
    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1
    Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

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    Saber Nation
    Hussar Saber 26-1
    52nd OG Det 1

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