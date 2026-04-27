Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Edwin Fattman, left, and 1st Lt. David Kocher, 180th Airlift Squadron pilots, look over at a C-130H Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, during Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland, April 23, 2026. Hussar Saber ensured U.S. forces stand ready alongside partners and Allies to deter threats, protect the homeland, and secure global American interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)