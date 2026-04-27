Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Edwin Fattman, 180th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares to takeoff on a C-130H Hercules aircraft during Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland, April 23, 2026. Exercises such as Hussar Saber strengthen integrated military operations which sharpen decisive combat capabilities and advance modern warfighting, enabling Allies to expand and reinforce their contributions to Europe’s conventional defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)