Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

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260423-F-CJ696-1440







A C-130H Hercules from the 139th Airlift Wing, flies over Polish skies during Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland, April 23, 2026. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)