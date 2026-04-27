Supply from the sky: U.S., Polish Airmen strengthen Allied airlift capabilities during exercise Hussar Saber 26-1

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Crews work on C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing during Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Airlift Base, Powidz, Poland, April 23, 2026. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)