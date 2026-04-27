Yokota community members play games at the Air Force Assistance Fund Burger Burn campaign kick off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. The AFAF is an annual fundraising campaign dedicated to supporting Air Force and Space Force personnel by raising money for charities supporting service members and widowed spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:01
|Photo ID:
|9664474
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-YL411-1074
|Resolution:
|4098x3278
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.