Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kick off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. The AFAF is an annual fundraising campaign dedicated to supporting Air Force and Space Force personnel by raising money for charities supporting service members and widowed spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)