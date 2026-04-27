Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing member grills for the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kick off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. The AFAF is an annual fundraising campaign dedicated to supporting Air Force and Space Force personnel by raising money for charities supporting service members and widowed spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)