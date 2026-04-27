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    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign [Image 1 of 5]

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    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing member grills for the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kick off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. The AFAF is an annual fundraising campaign dedicated to supporting Air Force and Space Force personnel by raising money for charities supporting service members and widowed spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:01
    Photo ID: 9664469
    VIRIN: 260504-F-YL411-1004
    Resolution: 4940x3293
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign
    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign
    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign
    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign
    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign

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    cook out
    AFAF
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    community
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