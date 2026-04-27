A Yokota community member grills for the Air Force Assistance Fund Burger Burn campaign kick off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. At this event, attendees were given the chance to donate to four charities which are dedicated to providing emergency financial assistance, supporting widowed service members, educational funding, and community programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:01
|Photo ID:
|9664471
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-YL411-1025
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.