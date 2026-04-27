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    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign [Image 2 of 5]

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    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Yokota community member grills for the Air Force Assistance Fund Burger Burn campaign kick off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. At this event, attendees were given the chance to donate to four charities which are dedicated to providing emergency financial assistance, supporting widowed service members, educational funding, and community programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:01
    Photo ID: 9664471
    VIRIN: 260504-F-YL411-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign
    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign
    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign
    Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign

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    TAGS

    cook out
    AFAF
    Burger burn
    community
    Charity

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