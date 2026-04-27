Yokota hosts Kick Off for AFAF Campaign

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A Yokota community member grills for the Air Force Assistance Fund Burger Burn campaign kick off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. At this event, attendees were given the chance to donate to four charities which are dedicated to providing emergency financial assistance, supporting widowed service members, educational funding, and community programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)