Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Seventh Air Force and the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo after the Seventh Air Force Leadership Development Series at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2026. The LDS is a comprehensive and dynamic initiative designed to empower officers and enlisted personnel in the Korean Theater of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)