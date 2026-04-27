Seventh Air Force Leadership Development Series

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ismael Bamba, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea command senior enlisted leader, discusses the role of Marine forces on the Korean Peninsula at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2026. The goal of the Leadership Development Series is to elevate operational readiness and foster a culture of continuous improvement across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)