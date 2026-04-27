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U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Canterbury, U.S. Space Forces-Korea command senior enlisted leader, speaks during the Seventh Air Force Leadership Development Series at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2026. The LDS is dedicated to promoting education and deliberate development by aligning talented personnel directly with core mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)