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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing asks a question during the Seventh Air Force Leadership Development Series at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2026. The goal of the LDS is to elevate operational readiness and foster a culture of continuous improvement across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)